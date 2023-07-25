News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday trying to bring in Spanish defender ‘as fast as possible’ - glut of signings wanted

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco has confirmed one of the club’s transfer target - saying the Owls are move as fast as possible in the transfer market and make up lot time in what was a slow-moving summer transfer window.

By Alex Miller
Published 25th Jul 2023, 22:04 BST

Forward Ashley Fletcher became the second new face and third new signing to come through the door after the return of Reece James on a permanent deal and the arrival of Chilean international Juan Delgado.

It was reported in Spain that wing-back Pol Valentin had agreed a deal in principle with Wednesday, though it was not clear what the situation was with current team Sporting Gijón, with whom he has a year left on his current contract.

Speaking after a 1-0 friendly defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening, Xisco confirmed his intention to make 26-year-old former Valencia B man a Wednesday player.

“We have different players on our list,” Xisco said. “We want to sign the best players in all the different positions.

“We are trying to take him as fast as possible. I don’t know if that is ready or not or whether we have that agreement. We are trying for everyone in our list to arrive faster.

“It’s not easy. Everybody in the club is working very hard to go through the process. The process is difficult.

“But I will repeat, right now, for today we are building. We are a new team with new ideas.”

Xisco went on to impress the fact that the club are working overtime to improve a squad he feels requires patience given the huge changes in playing style he is looking to undertake at S6.

In a friendly run-out that saw swathes of changes made throughout the match, several young players were asked to fill gaps and some in foreign positions.

“We are working every day to try to bring players in tomorrow, then tomorrow, then tomorrow,” he said.

“Everybody in the club is working 24 hours to try bring players to the club. We finished today with 10 guys from the academy, I am very happy with them, but we will try to give more competition and have two players in every position.”