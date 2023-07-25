Warned that their friendly efforts are a work in progress as Xisco continues to put work into his squad, the Owls had a handful of half-chances but failed to take them at the Eco-Power Stadium, who won out through Luke Molyneux’s second half header.

Xisco shuffled his pack and made a raft of substitutes at regular second half intervals, knowing that fitness and play patterns were far more important than the result.

But Owls fans will want to see more cohesion - and perhaps a number of new players - when Premier League Luton Town arrive to Hillsborough for the final run-out o the summer next weekend.

They’ll certainly want to see some goals.

1 . Cameron Dawson - 7 Made an excellent first half save to deny Rowe from close range in the first half and found himself well-placed to halt Olowu in the second. Distribution mixed, but was the stand-out man on the night.

2 . Jay Glover - 5 Started out at right-back, as he has done a couple of times this pre-season, but was quickly shuffled into midfield as Donny found joy down that side. No little effort, but a very mixed evening on the ball.

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 6 Used his body well in a couple of tricky moments. Stuck in possession once or twice but it caused no major issue. Headed one wide with his last intervention.

4 . Akin Famewo - 6 Threw himself into a couple of meaty challenges - he looks fit and firing. Turned into prime Waddle near the hour, twisting and turning his way through the Donny defence to set up a Windass chance. Defended diligently.