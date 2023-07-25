News you can trust since 1887
“The standout man” “Megnutted” Player ratings in Sheffield Wednesday’s drab friendly defeat at Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday’s fairly unispiring pre-season rolled on with defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.

By Alex Miller
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:58 BST

Warned that their friendly efforts are a work in progress as Xisco continues to put work into his squad, the Owls had a handful of half-chances but failed to take them at the Eco-Power Stadium, who won out through Luke Molyneux’s second half header.

Xisco shuffled his pack and made a raft of substitutes at regular second half intervals, knowing that fitness and play patterns were far more important than the result.

But Owls fans will want to see more cohesion - and perhaps a number of new players - when Premier League Luton Town arrive to Hillsborough for the final run-out o the summer next weekend.

They’ll certainly want to see some goals.

Made an excellent first half save to deny Rowe from close range in the first half and found himself well-placed to halt Olowu in the second. Distribution mixed, but was the stand-out man on the night.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Made an excellent first half save to deny Rowe from close range in the first half and found himself well-placed to halt Olowu in the second. Distribution mixed, but was the stand-out man on the night.

Started out at right-back, as he has done a couple of times this pre-season, but was quickly shuffled into midfield as Donny found joy down that side. No little effort, but a very mixed evening on the ball.

2. Jay Glover - 5

Started out at right-back, as he has done a couple of times this pre-season, but was quickly shuffled into midfield as Donny found joy down that side. No little effort, but a very mixed evening on the ball.

Used his body well in a couple of tricky moments. Stuck in possession once or twice but it caused no major issue. Headed one wide with his last intervention.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Used his body well in a couple of tricky moments. Stuck in possession once or twice but it caused no major issue. Headed one wide with his last intervention.

Threw himself into a couple of meaty challenges - he looks fit and firing. Turned into prime Waddle near the hour, twisting and turning his way through the Donny defence to set up a Windass chance. Defended diligently.

4. Akin Famewo - 6

Threw himself into a couple of meaty challenges - he looks fit and firing. Turned into prime Waddle near the hour, twisting and turning his way through the Donny defence to set up a Windass chance. Defended diligently.

