“The standout man” “Megnutted” Player ratings in Sheffield Wednesday’s drab friendly defeat at Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday’s fairly unispiring pre-season rolled on with defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Warned that their friendly efforts are a work in progress as Xisco continues to put work into his squad, the Owls had a handful of half-chances but failed to take them at the Eco-Power Stadium, who won out through Luke Molyneux’s second half header.
Xisco shuffled his pack and made a raft of substitutes at regular second half intervals, knowing that fitness and play patterns were far more important than the result.
But Owls fans will want to see more cohesion - and perhaps a number of new players - when Premier League Luton Town arrive to Hillsborough for the final run-out o the summer next weekend.
They’ll certainly want to see some goals.