Sheffield Wednesday boss says ‘three things’ caused difficult Owls result

Darren Moore thinks that Sheffield Wednesday did enough to win their FA Cup game against Fleetwood Town – even though it didn’t happen.

The Owls drew 1-1 at home against the Cod Army, extending their unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions but setting up an undesirable replay away at Highbury.

It was another occasion that Moore’s side showed their mettle by coming from behind to get something out of a game, and they certainly had the chances to secure victory instead of a draw.

“We went a goal down against the run of play and there was great desire and temperament by the boys to get back into the game,” Moore said afterwards.

“When I look at the balance of the game, did I think we did enough to win the game? Yes. Possession and territory, good. We created some wonderful overloads down the side of them.

“Fleetwood play a real compact game and they don’t allow you through the middle of the pitch. I thought we took the chances out wide and got in some good positions.”

And he made mention of three aspects of the tie that led to the result ending as it did, but also praised Wilks for the part he played in securing the draw on Saturday night.

Darren Moore wasn't unhappy with Sheffield Wednesday's performance against Fleetwood Town. (Steve Ellis)

He continued, “There were just three things – either poor choice, wrong contact on the ball or them just getting sheer bodies in front of the goal which denied us from scoring today.

“I still thought we did enough to win the game today. They threw caution to the wind, they got a break-away, we gave away a sloppy pass in midfield, they got the ball wide and put the ball in the box.

“They scored a goal against the run of play, but we didn’t panic and kept it going. Then I thought Mallik did well to get us back into the game. I was really pleased with his performance.”