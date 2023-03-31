Sheffield Wednesday boss rejects criticism of low-key January transfer window

A January transfer window that Sheffield Wednesday ended weaker in numbers than they started was not for the want of trying, Darren Moore has reiterated.

Alex Mighten and Mark McGuinness headed back to their parent loans after contrasting spells with the Owls, with only Aden Flint arriving on loan from Stoke City.

Though Wednesday looked well-stocked at the time, subsequent injuries to Callum Paterson, Mallik Wilks, George Byers and Josh Windass have reduced the size of the squad further – leaving them stretched in a recent run of five matches in 18 days.

Dominic Iorfa and Jack Hunt had to be substituted in Wednesday evening’s draw at Cheltenham Town and will be assessed in the coming days.

Owls boss Darren Moore

Wednesday boss Moore made clear on a number of occasions throughout January that he wanted to bring in new faces and end the window stronger than they started it. It is understood Celtic’s Stephen Welsh was one player who came close to making the move south, while QPR attacker Sinclair Armstrong also emerged as a subject of Owls interest late on.

Having had deals lined up, the addition of Flint proved to be all the strengthening the club managed.

Asked by The Star if inactivity in the transfer window was something of a regret, Moore said: “The January window wasn't just about us choosing not to bring players in, it was about opposition clubs not bringing their right players in and not allowing us to take players. That's how the January transfer window went.

“There were a couple of bodies that we went for and it wasn't us, it was the opposition club that at the last stage didn't allow us to take the player and the player has ended up staying in their building. That was a disappointment, but we just get on with it.

“What has been damaging is the injuries that we have sustained, but at the same time we're not crying over spilt milk. We'll continue to carry on and we'll focus on Saturday.

“We can look back on the January window but the fact is we did try. There were a couple of bodies you look at and you think, if we had them now they would have been useful in the positions they play that would have certainly been a help.”

