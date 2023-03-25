Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore says that his Forest Green Rovers counterpart, Duncan Ferguson, is a ‘fantastic leader’.

Moore and Ferguson faced each other on a number of occasions in the Premier League during their playing days, and given the size of the pair they will no doubt have been strong battles indeed.

Now though, with the former top-flight duo on the sidelines, the Wednesday boss says that he’s looking forward to going up against ‘Big Dunc’ once more – and insists that Rovers’ form doesn’t mean it’ll be an easy game for the high-flying Owls.

"We know where they are at,” Moore said. “And that they're fighting to keep themselves in the division. We're expecting a difficult game in their backyard and so we have to be prepared fully.

"We've come through many obstacles and our approach won't change. We know the neutrals will probably tip us because of the form guide but we know it's never that easy in football. You have to earn every point… They like to get the ball down and carry a threat, so we have to be well-prepared and ready for the challenge."

On Ferguson, Moore praised his abilities on and off the pitch, suggesting that some of his results since coming on board at the New Lawn Stadium may have been a tad unlucky.

He went on to say, "We met a couple of times in the Premier League and had some real good battles. He's a fantastic leader and number nine and I know people talk about his aerial ability but on the floor he was clean and diligent with his work and really, really good. He always gave his all for the cause and I'm sure he's bringing those leadership qualities to Forest Green.

Darren Moore will not be taking Duncan Ferguson's Forest Green Rovers lightly. (Steve Ellis)

"He probably won't be happy with his results so far, but they've been in games and it's been probably a fraction away from getting results."

Wednesday and Rovers face off at 1pm on Sunday, with the Owls knowing that a victory would take them back to the top of the League One table after being knocked off by Plymouth Argyle earlier in the week.

