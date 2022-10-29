Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts to style criticism and calls for more ruthlessness

The Owls have come in for criticism for their ‘playing out of the back’ style in recent weeks, with a few ropey situations almost costing them – including two glaring chances for Bristol Rovers on Wednesday evening.

But Moore has suggested that they’re not as one dimensional as some might thing, insisting that they will continue to mix things up on the field.

“We mix up our game,” he told the media. “We don't just play out from the back. You saw umpteen times the other night when we went straight to our front players. There have been times where we have played out from the back and there have been times where we have gone straight to the front.

“We will continue to mix up our game. We don't stay resolute in playing out from the back. We have gone straight to the front. With the personnel we have got in Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Mallik Wilks, we can go directly to the front with them because they have got size and mass to them.

“We have done both scenarios. The other night we went straight to the front and created a couple of chances going to Michael Smith and breaking up the pitch.”

He also spoke about the work that's being done to try and help them convert more chances at the other end of the pitch, going on to say, “It is down to the individuals on the pitch to take their chances. I have the faith and trust the in the players that they will take them.

“It’s shooting practice in training and trying to replicate balls coming in from wide and central areas. Some of these players have scored goals with their eyes closed.

“It is about getting the right contact on the ball and we haven't been doing that. The biggest thing for me is creating chances. The hardest thing is to create the chances.”

Wednesday face Burton Albion at 3pm this afternoon.