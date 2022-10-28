News you can trust since 1887
Michael Hector latest as Sheffield Wednesday make free agent admission – Ciaran Brennan recall situation explained

Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to delve into the free agent market despite their injury concerns, however Darren Moore hasn’t completely ruled it out.

By Joe Crann
35 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Owls have had their fair share of problems in terms of availability in defence, and the latest setback has seen Ben Heneghan sustain a serious knee injury that could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

It has led to several fans questioning whether the situation would lead them to have a look at players currently unattached, or even call back Ciaran Brennan from his loan spell at Swindon Town. Neither are set to happen as things stand.

Horror blow as Sheffield Wednesday defender possibly ruled out 'for the rest of ...

When asked about possibly signing a free agent, Moore said, “We haven’t thought about it… What we will do, potentially, is have a look when the January transfer window comes round.

“For now we haven’t looked at the free transfer market… I’m not saying there aren’t one or two out there available, but it’s looking at their fitness levels. We haven’t ruled it out, though.”

He also said that they can’t get Ciaran Brennan back in the building, saying, “With Ciaran Brennan, his loan period is until January at least… So no.”

One name mentioned by several fans as a free agent possibility is former Player of the Season, Michael Hector, however he may well be on the verge of joining a club in the Championship, with Luton Town having a close look at him.

Ciaran Brennan can't be recalled by Sheffield Wednesday.

Luton boss, Nathan Jones, said of the defender, “He’s someone we’ve been looking at, we know he has quality, trouble is, how up to speed is he?

“We’ve wanted to bring him in just to get a gauge of where he is and once we get that then we can maybe make a decision.

“But he’s definitely a player with massive pedigree, Premier League and loads of Championship experience, so if we do decide to do something then it might be a calculated gamble.

"This is why we kept something open so that if we really needed someone then these are the types of players we can bring in.

“We’ll definitely make a decision by the international break but let's see.”

