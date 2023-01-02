Darren Moore says that he was delighted with Josh Windass’ Sheffield Wednesday hattrick, and was asked about his lack of celebration.

Windass scored three of the goals as the Owls climbed into League One’s top two with a 5-0 win over Cambridge United, finishing all three with aplomb to make it 13 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Fans noticed that the forward didn’t go out of his way to celebrate any of his goals, but Moore isn’t at all concerned, praising his performance and saying that he ‘celebrates in his own way’.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Owls boss said of his attacker, “You want your creative players getting goals and assists, and Josh has got three today. I thought his strikes were clean, and we know he has clean contacts on the ball. His running power behind unsettled them, and we know when Josh gets into those positions then he’ll either work the keeper or put it in the back of the net.

"He celebrates in his own way. And he's come out today and scored three so I'm delighted.. I didn't feel the previous two games were the right game for him. But today I thought it was, it was an excellent day for him."

“It was the right time to leave him out of the team. I have no problem leaving him out against Fleetwood or Port Vale - and I had every reason to bring him back today.”

Today’s hattrick was his first since bagging one for Rangers in Scotland in 2018, and took his league tally to seven gor the season.

