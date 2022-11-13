Windass put in another good shift for the Owls as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, but was taken off for the latter part of the game after Moore swapped him out for Lee Gregory.

The striker – Wednesday’s top scorer in all competitions this season – cut a frustrated figure as he left the field at his old stomping ground, and Moore says he likes to see his players showing passion when coming off, saying that they all want to be playing all the time.

“He wants to play. They all want to play,” the Owls boss told the media. “Josh has played a lot of football in the last seven to eight days so it was about managing him today and making sure that he feels good about his contribution over the three games.

“Obviously, he wanted to stay on for the final 20 minutes but I thought as the game got stretched that bringing on a fresh Lee Gregory would give us that hold up play as we looked to get the second goal. It wasn't to be but I can understand his disappointment of coming off because he wants to play and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Windass had two goals in two games prior to the trip to the Wham Stadium, and he’ll be looking to add to his tally once again next weekend when the Owls play host to Shrewsbury Town.

