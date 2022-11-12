Darren Moore’s side were made to work hard for it at Wham Stadium as they battled to a 1-0 win over the Accy, with Alex Mighten’s first half goal proving to be the difference in a scrappy affair in Lancashire.

A delightfully fizzed Barry Bannan ball into the box was brought down and laid off by Michael Smith, and Mighten was on hand to rifle home with a strike off the turf and past Toby Savin.

They had other chances, but it wasn’t a game that will go down in the history. A win, however, is a win. And results elsewhere were kind to them, too.

We Will Remember Them

Before the game got underway there was an immaculately observed moment of remembrance… Barry Bannan and Sean McConville laid down a wreath each on the centre spot as The Last Post was played.

A touching ‘Accrington Remembers’ banner was unfurled in one of the stands, and both technical teams lined up side by side behind the Accrington Pipe Band – one of the oldest of their kind in the country.

An interesting choice

We’ve now reached a point with Wednesday line-ups where we’re not only not sure who is going to start games, but even when XIs are announced we’re not entirely sure where people are going to be playing.

Today’s XI saw a return to action for Alex Mighten, but instead of the winger position that he’s so used to, Moore opted to start him as a left wingback, and – just as interestingly – opted to go with Dominic Iorfa as his counterpart on the other side.

Both have played out wide in their career, but for Iorfa it’s usually more defensive and for Mighten usually the opposite. It certainly raised a few eyebrows.

But, credit where it is due, both players did their bit in the victory – and the Nottingham Forest loanee’s goal was the icing on the cake really.

Mr. Will Vaulks

He was back in the side, and did everything that was asked of him in the heart of the midfield. His passing game was tidy, he got stuck in when he needed to, and was just the sort of calming influence that was required when things got a bit rough. Not easy to slot back in after missing a couple of league games, but you can’t fault his showing at all. He’s long throw causes problems, too.

A look elsewhere

While Wednesday were made to work hard for their three points at Wham Stadium, it was certainly worth a look around the other grounds at the final whistle…

Both teams above the Owls, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, dropped points against Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City respectively, while the team below them – Peterborough United – suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Exeter City.

It leaves Moore’s side just a point off the automatic places, and they’re now nine points ahead of seventh place Bolton Wanderers.