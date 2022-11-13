Darren Moore’s Owls secured a narrow 1-0 win over Accrington over the weekend at the Wham Stadium, with Alex Mighten scoring the winning goal as he fired past Toby Savin to help Wednesday close the gap on League One’s top two.

Wednesday were made to work hard for the victory as they battle to break down a stubborn ‘Accy’ outfit, and the home team’s manager was pleased with how difficult they made it for the lads in blue and white.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Coleman said, “I cannot fault the lads for their effort,” he said. “They are a very good side but we just need more quality in the final third.

“You could see it in glimpses in the second half when we pinned them back a little bit.”

He went on to say, “It’s a disappointing thing for Toby, he’s on the floor there, it’s a mistake that cost us the game… He’s made an unbelievable save in the second half, though, and we’ve limited them to not many chances - so we’d like to think we’ve turned a corner from conceding three every week.

“We need to improve our quality in the final third, or our attacking play anywhere in the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Coleman Manager of Accrington Stanley thinks his side did themselves proud against Sheffield Wednesday.

“They had a little bit more than us today, but they should - shouldn’t they?”