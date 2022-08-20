News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss pleased to nullify 'wonderful' Bolton Wanderers

Darren Moore says that it was a ‘good away performance’ by Sheffield Wednesday as they put Bolton Wanderers to the sword on Saturday.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:41 pm
Wednesday won 2-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium to get back to winning ways after defeat to Peterborough United, with George Byers and Liam Palmer getting the goals in what was an accomplished display by the Owls against a good opponent.

Moore, who made four changes for the tie – including a debut for Mark McGuinness – was pleased with the work his side put in, especially given how difficult the Trotters could have made it for them.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Owls boss said, “It was a good away performance. Our work was good in and out of possession. It had to be that good coming into this arena. You know you have got to play to that standard to get anything from here.

“They have got a wonderful playing style. They ask questions but we nullified them as much as we could and we came up with two wonderful goals.

“There were some big performances today. It was a good collective team performance.”

He also went on to say, “We knew today that all of us had to be ready and play our part. I thought we did that in and out of possession.

Darren Moore was delighted with Sheffield Wednesday's win over Bolton Wanderers.

“Apart from the one when the boy Bradley went through in the first half and blazed it wide, I thought our work and concentration levels were good. We scored one from a forced error and we jumped all over them and managed to score. The other one was a well-worked goal.”

Wednesday now turn their focus to the midweek game against Rochdale on Tuesday night as they look to progress in the Carabao Cup with what is expected to be a much-changed side to the one that picked up all three points in Greater Manchester.

The Owls are now placed fourth in League One after ending Bolton’s unbeaten home run that stretched back to March, and will be keen to kick on from this when they return to league action next weekend with the visit of Forest Green Rovers.

