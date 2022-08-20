News you can trust since 1887
Why Sheffield Wednesday's 'Mr. Reliable' Liam Palmer wore the captain's armband in big Bolton Wanderers win

Liam Palmer was given the Sheffield Wednesday captain’s armband for his 350th appearance for the club.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:15 pm

The long-serving defender joined an elite list of players at Hillsborough as he hit his three and a half century of appearances in Owls colours, and Darren Moore has revealed that it was Barry Bannan’s idea to hand him the role of skipper for the afternoon.

Palmer went on to put in a fine performance at the University of Bolton Stadium, and topped things off by scoring the second goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 win that sent them up to fourth place in the League One table – and his manager was delighted for him.

Speaking after the game, Moore said of his skipper for the day, “I’m pleased for Liam Palmer on his 350th appearance for the club… For him to score is stuff that dreams are made of, we’re really pleased for him. It’s a memorable occasion.

“He’s carried on from where he was last season, and wherever you play him he’s Mr. Reliable. It shows his adaptability. I’m delighted for him.

“When we got up this morning and had breakfast, myself and Baz spoke and he said that it’d be great for him to lead the team out - I thought it’d be a lovely touch. All the staff and players thought it was right, and I’m pleased that we made it memorable day for him and the football club.”

Palmer was given a special commemorative jersey with his name and the number 350 on it for him to remember the day by.

Liam Palmer put in a big performance on his 350th Sheffield Wednesday performance.

