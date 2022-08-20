Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday faced Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon in League One.

And bounce back they did, with George Byers and Liam Palmer scoring the goals in what was a relatively comfortable win for the Owls over the Trotters.

Darren Moore’s side are up to fourth place in the League One table, and they managed to get a clean sheet along the way as well in what was a very pleasing day at the office.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players on a very pleasant day in Greater Manchester.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Stockdale – 7

Wasn’t particularly busy, but was solid whenever he was called upon, and his distribution was good throughout. Made one strong save from a freekick.

Liam Palmer - 9

Wednesday’s best player on the day, which was nice given the occasion for him. Was excellently defensively, strong going forward, and took his goal brilliantly. Couldn’t ask for more.

Michael Ihiekwe - 8

Looked like a rock in the centre of the back three, and made three really important blocks in the first half when it was 0-0. Marshalled things really nicely.

Dominic Iorfa - 8

It was a big call starting Iorfa today after some of the flack that he’s got recently, but it was his best performance in a Wednesday shirt in a long time. Used his size and pace well – good to have him back.

Mark McGuinness - 8

As tidy a debut as you could wish to see, really… He looks very comfortable on both feet, won plenty in the air and is a really willing runner as well. Made some important interventions.

Marvin Johnson - 7

He’s come in for criticism for his defensive work, but Johnson was very dependable against Bolton. Barely put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Tyreeq Bakinson - 7

Sitting in front of the back three, Bakinson was strong on the ball and showed why he was brought in. Nothing overly spectacular, but exactly what was needed.

George Byers - 8

He gave the perfect response to what happened at Peterborough. Grew into the game nicely, and just got better after opening the scoring. Physical and full of running. Another good performance from him.

Barry Bannan - 7

Picked out some lovely passes as the game went on and was pivotal in opening the scoring for Wednesday as he set up Byers. Very tidy, and always up for the battle.

Josh Windass - 7

His assist for Palmer’s goal was an absolute dream, and he chased and chased all afternoon. Should have scored to make it 3-0, but that shouldn’t take away from his shift.

Lee Gregory - 7

Another player who, while he didn’t score, put in a real effort for the side. Held up the ball well, made some great runs, and led the line tremendously.

Dennis Adeniran – N/A

Came on with the game practically won, replaced Windass.

Will Vaulks – N/A