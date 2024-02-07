Sheffield Wednesday boss makes surprise admission after squad list decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls have to register their squad list with the English Football League after the closure of a transfer window, with the club being able to name up to 25 players who will be featuring for them going forward – U21s, unless on loan, don’t count as part of that number.

Wednesday have 26 players either over the age of 21 on their books, with James Beadle making it 27 due to his loan status, meaning that at least two would have had to miss out anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl has now explained, though, that they have left numerous players out at this point in time, opting to leave space for their pursuit of free agents that could help their survival scrap.

“We have left some spaces open,” he told The Star. “But that means that some players are not on the list - this is not a final decision, because when I select my squad I can always bring in those players not on the list. We’ll look at that matchday to matchday - we still have positions open.

"We’re looking around for what we can do, maybe, but also if you didn’t sign somebody in the January window, having the chance to sign somebody after the window closes of the profile that we need is not easy.

"But we have to try, we have to look, but if not then this is our group, and I’m convinced about my players. They have heart, but we know we need 100% - starting with Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl didn’t say which players he had decided to leave out at this stage, however that will be confirmed when the EFL publish the list, something that is expected in the next few days.