Danny Röhl has made nine changes to the XI that turned out at Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, and among the old hands such as Michael Ihiekwe and Will Vaulks there are the likes of Pierce Charles, Gui Siqueira and Bailey Cadamarteri. Jack Hall, Sam Reed and Joey Phuthi are all on the bench, too, but those are names that have all been there before.

Maltby's is one name that many may have not seen before, though, with the 19-year-old making the first team matchday squad for the first time following his climb up the ranks at Middlewood Road.

The centre back has done the hard yards at S6 since coming into the club at seven years old, and captained the U18s in their FA Youth Cup run to the fifth round last season - and was rewarded with his first professional contract that he signed over the summer.

A tough tackling defender with a strong and confident personality, Maltby will be hoping to make a good first impression if he's able to get out onto the field at the Coventry Building Society in the Owls' FA Cup tie against Coventry City this evening.