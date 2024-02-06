Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday's first half efforts to keep the score to 1-1 against Coventry City were put left to waste as they conceded three goals in eight minutes against the Sky Blues, a second second half capitulation in the space of a few days that has left the Owls boss frustrated.

Speaking after the game he noted a key difference between the two sides, their work in the final third, and explained that he's urged his players to put the last two games behind them now as they look to pull off what is an increasingly difficult survival bid.

“It was my message to them after the game,” he said. “There are now 16 games to go, 48 points to take, and this is now our goal and our challenge. It wasn’t an easy decision to take when thinking about the cup, but it was about being ready on Friday - everybody knows it’s an important one. Now it’s about not speaking about performing well or trying, it’s about results. We need results. From tomorrow, for the next two months, we need 100% to perform…

“I saw a first half where we invested a lot and played well, but then in eight we conceded three goals and that’s hard to take. This is what we have to learn - we spoke about the exact situation after Huddersfield… Our reaction in the first half was great, but you saw also the difference in the final third today - which is where we are.