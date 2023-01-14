Sheffield Wednesday won’t be rushing into any transfer this month, but Darren Moore admits that he does want to finish the window with a stronger squad than when it opened.

The Owls have watched promotion rivals, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, do plenty of business in recent weeks, but at Hillsborough the only movement so far has seen Alex Mighten and Mark McGuinness head back to their parent clubs.

Speaking to the media this week, the Owls boss explained that the January window can often be a bit like the process of buying a house, with certain things needing to fall into play before you can get what you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Star, “In the January transfer window, for those of us that have bought or owned houses, sometimes it can be a chain. Sometimes you can get into a deal where you target somebody, but the club won’t let that player out until they get their player in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Or, within the dynamics of the club where you’re getting the player from there is one or two that are unsettled because of the January window, so you have to maybe wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Or, do you think ‘’I’m not going to wait, in case I miss out on him’ and just go for third or fourth choice even if you think he’s not quite what you wanted, but he fills a gap.

“So there’s lots of permutations – what we have got to look at is, from where we were at the start of the January window, we’re looking at the squad and we want to be stronger by the end of the window. So we’ll have a look at what that presents over the next two or three weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore is looking to make his Sheffield Wednesday squad stronger this month. (Steve Ellis)

And despite McGuinness’ departure, Moore insisted that he’ll be looking internally for people to step up rather than rushing out for a replacement – though acknowledged that if performances aren’t up to par then change needs to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad