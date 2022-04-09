The Owls take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon, after which they will have just five games left before the campaign comes to an end.

A win would maintain their place in League One’s top six for at least a bit longer, and Wednesday’s manager is eager for them to stay strong both mentally and on the field – insisting that he’s very hopeful that they’ll be able to keep up their current run of form.

“Mentally and physically they’re in a good place,” Moore told The Star. “They have been for a good few weeks, and long may that continue.

“As long as they keep challenging each other, keep pushing each other - which they are doing - then it will continue.”

The Owls boss also went on to say, “When they’re right, and they play that free-flowing football, then we see the quality that the team possesses. Right now it’s about keeping those levels topped up, and and making sure they’re prepared for games.

“The challenge is there for each and every single one of them - not just to win games, but also to stay in the team.

“They’re the things that drive them on… The physical elements are already installed in them - it’s also about making sure that they’re right mentally for every game.

“We’re just looking at the next game, and we put all of our energies into it.”