Sheffield Wednesday boss lavishes Owls’ award winner in praise after EFL prize
Liam Palmer’s start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday has been described as ‘fantastic’ after he scooped the League One Player of the Month award.
Palmer has been a standout performer for the Owls in 2022/23 so far, scoring a couple of goals and also hitting an impressive milestone of 350 appearances for his boyhood club.
Those performances were recognised by the English Football League this month as he was handed the prize as the league’s top player for August, and Darren Moore says that it’s absolutely deserved.
Most Popular
Moore said of his award, “I’m really pleased that Liam has won, and deservedly so… He’s had a fantastic start to the season and to be recognised shows the wonderful work he’s done.
“He’s put a lot of hard work in and he’s really playing some good football at the moment.”
Meanwhile, the player himself told the EFL, “I’m really pleased and didn’t expect it at all… There have been a lot of great nominees so it’s really nice to win.
“It’s nice to win an individual award, all I want to do is work hard for the team and get three points on a Saturday!”
Palmer is expected to start this evening as Wednesday return to action against Morecambe following the postponement of fixtures over the weekend, and he’ll be keen to try and keep up some of the best football of his career to date if given the chance.
The Owls face the Shrimps at 7.45pm tonight as they aim for back-to-back away wins.