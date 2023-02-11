Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says his side will have to be at their ‘level best’ to leave Ipswich Town with a result this weekend.

The Owls take on the Tractor Boys at Portman Road this afternoon as they look to open up a gap on Kieran McKenna’s side by picking up a result on the road, but Ipswich have only lost one home game in League One this season as they continue their push for promotion.

McKenna’s side have spent big in their pursuit of the Championship, with seven-figure sums being reportedly spent on several players over the past couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Broadhead (Everton) and Harry Clarke (Arsenal) were the latest big-money moves, and the Wednesday manager thinks that they’ve spent well.

Speaking to The Star before the game, Moore said, “It’s been highly-documented, the money they’ve spent, considering the level that we’re at. But that’s been their remit. If they’ve got it, they’ve wanted to spend it and they have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve spent it well in terms of the footballers that they’ve recruited. That’s me speaking from a professional point of view saying the people they’ve brought in are good players.

“We know we’re going to have to be at our level best to come away from there with a positive result. We go into the game with a positive frame of mind and with the boys mentally and physically in a good place ready to build.

Darren Moore and Kieran McKenna when Sheffield Wednesday hosted Ipswich Town earlier in the season. (Steve Ellis)

“We’ve wiped the surface clean, it’s another game and we have to continue our form and get better at who we are and what we are. We look forward to the game and hopefully how the game has been billed on paper, it lives up to that as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty is riding on this afternoon’s game given the placement of the two sides as present, with an away victory seeing the Owls go nine points clear of their third-placed opponents, and a home win closing it to just three. Wednesday do, however, have a game in hand on both Ipswich and the team directly below them, Plymouth Argyle.