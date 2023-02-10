Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he’s setting up a meeting with Howard Webb in an attempt to bring ‘a togetherness’.

There have been plenty of complaints about match officials in Owls games this season, but probably none more so than the controversy surrounding George Byers’ disallowed goal in the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Byers thought he’d made it 2-0 and sealed the victory, only for a very late decision ruling it out due to Lee Gregory apparently impeding the goalkeeper while in an offside position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore has stated since that the officials checked the big screen before making the decision – something that they’re not allowed to do – but the Professional Game Match Officials Limited appear to be on the opinion that that was not the case.

Wednesday are now looking to find a way to improve matters in terms of officiating, and their manager and captain, Barry Bannan, are set to meet with the PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer, Webb, in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Star, “I’m really pleased to say that, with Howard Webb in the position that he’s got now, he’s getting more details… And we’re setting up a meeting with myself, Howard, Lindsay (Hinton, Club Secretary) and Barry to work on the interaction with the technical area and players - bringing a togetherness for the refs and players.

“Because all around we want to make it better, we want to all be on the same page, and I welcome it. I’m not sure when that meeting will be, but it’ll be at some point.”

Sheffield Wednesday are going to to set up a meeting with the PGMOL's Howard Webb. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Wednesday are back in action tomorrow as they take on Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad