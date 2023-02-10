While his Sheffield Wednesday team began their trip to Ipswich Town on Friday, Darren Moore remained behind to pay his tributes to long-serving club employee, Elaine Murphy.

Elaine sadly passed away on New Years Eve, news that was met by great sadness at the club for whom she worked for 40 years. Affectionately dubbed ‘Mrs Sheffield Wednesday’, her son, Darren, recently said that ‘the only thing she didn’t do was run the team and pick the team’.

On Friday, the day of her funeral, she visited Hillsborough one last time, driven underneath the South Stand as many lined up to pay their final respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore and first team coach, Jimmy Shan, were among them, with the Owls duo driving to Ipswich separately from the squad so that they could attend. Chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, was also there to honour her.

Speaking in his press conference before visiting the Tractor Boys at Portman Road, the Wednesday boss was full of praise for somebody he says will be missed ‘but never forgotten’ by those at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a wonderful, fantastic lady,” Moore said of the well-loved Owl. “Since I’ve been here as manager I’ve heard so many wonderful stories both within the club and outside of it. I’m sure at the funeral she’ll have a large following of people showing her the upmost respect.

“I’ll be going down to Hillsborough to watch the drive-through and pay my respects, and we wanted to do that on behalf of the players here. She was a fantastic lady, a loyal servant to this football club, and the platform where this club is at - she’s played her part.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, as well as manager, Darren Moore and coach, Jimmy Shan, pay their respects to Elaine Murphy.

“She’ll be sadly missed, but never forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore went on to describe her as a ‘special lady’ for the role that she played, which was many over the course of four decades, and admitted that the whole club was left saddened when they heard the news of her passing.

He said, “People like are Elaine are the unsung heroes, the ones we don’t get to see. We all see the players on the pitch and the manager, but there are so many working components on a day-to-day basis that we don’t see or hear about.

“Elaine was in that category. She never moaned, never grumbled, any task that was given she went with it wholeheartedly for the love of the football club - and that’s one reason she’ll be sadly missed.

Elaine Murphy worked at Sheffield Wednesday for 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the news broke around the club it was a real sad and sombre mood around all departments - she was hard-working, but when you were in her company you felt her presence and she really made you feel included. That’s a special lady in every sense.”