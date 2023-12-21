Sheffield Wednesday midfielder undergoes surgery and faces lengthy spell out

Sheffield Wednesday will be without on-loan Blackburn Rovers midfielder, John Buckley, for 'some weeks' after he underwent an operation this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half of the game against Queens Park Rangers as Wednesday tried to fight back from a goal down, however a crunching challenge not long after he took to the field meant that he was forced off again.

Owls boss, Danny Röhl, has confirmed that he now faces a spell on the sidelines due to the shoulder injury that he sustained in that game, also revealing that he wanted to continue but was overruled by the manager as well as the team doctors.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the media, "John will be out for the next weeks, that’s for sure. He had an operation today (Thursday), and it doesn’t look good. I called him yesterday in the evening and wished him well, and now we’ll do everything for him to have a quick recovery.

"When I saw the foul I saw immediately his shoulder - I had the same issue when I was younger. It didn’t look well and I was scared about it, and now we know what it is. But I believe we’ll do everything that we can for him to be back as soon as possible."

It remains to be seen what will happen with Buckley next given that his parent club, Blackburn, have a break clause in his loan deal, and it may be that he's played his final game for the club. Röhl, however, says that it's too soon for decisions like that just yet.

“The first thing is to look how the operation works, and then for sure we’ll speak about what is best for his recovery. Then we can decide. At the mom”nt it’s just about crossing our fingers for him that everything goes well, and that’s important…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was not easy for him because he’d trained well in the week and we’d had a conversation before the game where I told him that he’d get his chance, that we’d need him later in the game. He had some good actions, then there was the foul, and this is hard.