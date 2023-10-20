Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be close to making another addition to their technical team as Danny Röhl prepares for his first game.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that former Manchester United psychologist, Sascha Lense, had come on board as a performance manager at S6, becoming the first addition to Röhl’s Owls setup, and - while it’s not been confirmed by Wednesday - there is set to be another through the door in the shape of Henrik Pedersen after his Danish club, Vendsyssel FF, announced his switch.

The German isn’t done yet, though, as he looks to bolster his ranks in order to give him the best chance of success, and The Star understands that former Tottenham Hotspur and England coach, Chris Powell, is also on the verge of joining the club. The 54-year-old is thought to be in Sheffield to finalise his move, and - as per Röhl’s comments on Thursday - there is hope that he could be on the bench against Watford tomorrow.

Powell, who has had assistant manager roles at both Derby County and ADO Den Haag, will bring a wealth of experience to the side if all does go to plan, and his many years working in English football will be seen as a huge boost for the new Owls boss as he ventures into a senior position for the first time in his young career.

Meanwhile, there has been no more said on Benjamin Ehresmann, the ex-RB Leipzig chief scout who was present at Röhl’s unveiling last week, and it may be that he was there in another capacity - unlike Lense, who was spotted and then announced a few days later.