Big Sheffield Wednesday blow as season-ending injury confirmed for in-form Owl

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Max Lowe for the rest of the season after the injury he picked up against Sheffield United.

Lowe sustained the injury during the first half against his former club, and Danny Röhl admitted afterwards that he feared the worst given the information he had at the time. Now, a couple of weeks later, it has been confirmed that his return will not come in time to featured in any of the remaining eight fixtures.

The Owls boss said, “We have almost a full house on the training pitch. This is a good thing and there will be some difficult decisions at the weekend. For Max Lowe, the season is over for him... We look to the season and we have had to change the defence a lot of times which has not helped with the rhythm.. This is football, it happens and we will look to find a solution for the weekend. It’s a shame for Max, he has been a really good signing for us and has made good steps with us this season.

Sheffield Wednesday will miss Max Lowe

“He fully deserves his credit this season. When he arrived the big question mark was whether he can play consistently, because when you look to his history he wasn’t able to do this. But he played on the highest level, and a lot of minutes for us. He started as a full back, then a centre back in a three, then in a four - he gives a lot of options. I think he improved a lot with the ball, found new solutions during the year, and that was fantastic. We’ll miss him, but again, this is football.”

It gives Röhl difficult decisions to make as he weighs up who to start away at Cardiff City this weekend given that Di’Shon Bernard is also out for the season, and it may be that he looks to re-introduce Akin Famewo into the mix after a long period out - even if it’s not from the start.

Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa seem the obvious options based on recent weeks if the German goes for a back four, but he’ll no doubt have been mulling all of that over since receiving the news that Lowe would no longer be available.