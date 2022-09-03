Sheffield Wednesday boss eyeing ‘tasty’ Barnsley clash – has his say on Michael Duff
Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore is expecting an electric atmosphere at Hillsborough this afternoon when Barnsley come to town.
It’s the first South Yorkshire derby of the season as Michael Duff’s side visit Hillsborough, and there are local bragging rights on the line – as well as potentially a spot on top of the League One table for the Owls.
Moore, who has plenty of experience inside a busy S6 now, is eager for Wednesdayites to do their thing once more, and says he’s looking forward to the tie.
He told the media, “It will be an electric atmosphere. It's a local derby, the clubs are only a few miles apart… These games, I believe, have always been tasty games, and the atmosphere has been electric, and I expect it to be the same tomorrow.
“We know what noise our fans can create at S6. I want the fans to create that noise. I have been there and experienced it when it has been a full house. I am looking forward to seeing them all tomorrow.”
Moore also went on to praise his opposite number and the work that he’s done at Oakwell so far, insisting that it’ll be a tough game against the Tykes as they also look to fight their way to three points.
“When I look back at the games that I have seen them play thus far,” he said. “There have been moments in them where there is lovely cohesion with them. There have probably been moments in games where they have been a little patchy but that's the norm. They are under a new manager with a new structure and new team. They too are settling down.
“I certainly see the work Michael has done with them and how he has stamped his authority on the team, the group and the club.
“I know Michael as a person. He's hard-working, diligent and a thoroughbred. With those characteristics to him, it's a matter of time to see the club in a good stable place.”
Wednesday and Barnsley lock horns at 3pm this afternoon in their first meeting for over a year.