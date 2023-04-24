Aaron Collins has had a season to remember in League One, and says it’s an honour to be alongside Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Collins is the only player in League One at this stage that has reached double figures for goals and assists, and on Sunday evening was rewarded for his efforts by being named as the division’s Player of the Season.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise in recent years, going from working in a McDonalds to being seen as the best player in the third tier, and he admits that it’s a surreal situation to find himself in.

“I never expected it,” Collins told The Star at the EFL Awards. “I came here knowing the players who were in the top three with me, two Championship players you could say who are established. For me to be in my first season in League One and to be even put with them is an accomplishment in itself - to win it is amazing.

"It’s blown me back, I’m over the moon with it. It’s mind-blowing.

"They’re top players, I can’t even put myself in my category, so to be here with those two is great. And to be noticed as the Player of the Season is amazing.”

With 28 goals and assists to his name in League One this season only Clarke-Harris has picked up more than him, and Collins has managed to do it whilst playing for a side that are closer to the relegation zone than a play-off place.

