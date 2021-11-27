The on-loan Wolves winger-turned-wing-back, aged 19, had started in Wednesday’s last four League One games but had to make do with a second-half cameo from the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against the Chairboys.

Corbeanu’s replacement, Olamide Shodipo, popped up with the equalising goal after the Owls fell behind thanks to Anis Mehmeti’s deflected effort.

Sheffield Wednesday's Olamide Shodipo (left) scored his first goal for the club against Wycombe Wanderers.

"It’s about managing the squad and not losing anybody,” Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said of the switch.

"Hopefully we’ve come through unscathed. We manage the group again and go on from there because we’ve got a game on Wednesday again then two games next week on Tuesday and Saturday."

Shodipo was one of four changes made by Moore, who confirmed George Byers and Liam Palmer were left out of the squad altogether due to illness.

On the 24-year-old’s performance, Moore said: "I thought he was really good.

"It was a composed set from Lee Gregory and a cool finish from Olamide and he’s off and running. That’s what we want from him.

"I thought he put the boy (Jason) McCarthy on his back foot all game and I’m pleased for him to get his goal.”

The Owls are back in action against League 2 outfit Hartlepool United on Wednesday but there is unlikely to be too much tinkering for the last 32 tie, owing to availability issues.