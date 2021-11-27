Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers: 'Commanding' ... 'Classy' - Owls player ratings after 2-2 draw

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wycome Wanderers on Saturday afternoon after being pegged back in the second half.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 5:44 pm

Goals from Olamide Shodipo, who returned to the starting XI in place of Theo Corbeanu, and man of the moment Josh Windass had cancelled out the Chairboys’ first-half opener but Jordan Obita’s eye-catching free-kick made sure both sides took home a share of the spoils.

Here’s our player ratings after a decent display topped off with a point against one of Wednesday’s promotion rivals.

1. Massimo Luongo battles with Wycombe's Anis Mehmeti. Pic Steve Ellis

Massimo Luongo battles with Wycombe's Anis Mehmeti. Pic Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6

No chance with the opening goal, which took a huge deflection off Callum Paterson. Should have done better with Jordan Obita's free kick for Wycombe's second, however, which dipped over him and into the far corner.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Chey Dunkley - 7

The type of game that suited an old-fashioned defender. Won his individual battle with ex-Premier League striker Sam Vokes. Another commanding display.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Callum Paterson - 7

Made a crucial double block just before the Wycombe opener and can't be blamed for the deflection which took the ball in. An impressive display on the whole at left centre-back, though he did concede the free-kick which led to the away side's equaliser.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Wycombe WanderersJosh Windass
Next Page
Page 1 of 4