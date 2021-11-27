Goals from Olamide Shodipo, who returned to the starting XI in place of Theo Corbeanu, and man of the moment Josh Windass had cancelled out the Chairboys’ first-half opener but Jordan Obita’s eye-catching free-kick made sure both sides took home a share of the spoils.
Here’s our player ratings after a decent display topped off with a point against one of Wednesday’s promotion rivals.
1. Massimo Luongo battles with Wycombe's Anis Mehmeti. Pic Steve Ellis
2. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6
No chance with the opening goal, which took a huge deflection off Callum Paterson. Should have done better with Jordan Obita's free kick for Wycombe's second, however, which dipped over him and into the far corner.
3. Chey Dunkley - 7
The type of game that suited an old-fashioned defender. Won his individual battle with ex-Premier League striker Sam Vokes. Another commanding display.
4. Callum Paterson - 7
Made a crucial double block just before the Wycombe opener and can't be blamed for the deflection which took the ball in. An impressive display on the whole at left centre-back, though he did concede the free-kick which led to the away side's equaliser.
