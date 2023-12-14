Sheffield Wednesday boss explains shock Di’Shon Bernard decision and tactical tweak

Danny Röhl raised some eyebrows at Carrow Road when his Sheffield Wednesday XI didn’t have Di’Shon Bernard’s name in it.

The former Manchester United youngster has been a solid performer for the Owls since coming on board in the summer, putting in another strong showing in the win against Stoke City over the weekend as they picked up a vital clean sheet.

So when he was left out against Norwich City on Wednesday night there were questions about his availability, however his manager has explained that it was a tactical decision rather than anything to be concerned about.

Speaking to The Star after the game in Norwich, he said, “I had the feeling that, after three games in a row, it might be worth having some fresh legs in the last line, but we also had a plan to do something with Di’Shon where he’d come in – the game was different to what we expected, though, and I had to change the shape to a back four. Then it was not easy for him to come in, it was a tactical thing to keep him out.

“His development, his process, his performances at the moment are good. So leaving him out was just to bring fresh legs in.”

And leaving Bernard out wasn’t Röhl’s only tactical change in midweek, he switched from a back four to a back five and back again during the 3-1 defeat to the Canaries, including taking off George Byers for Marvin Johnson at half time only to see them fall 2-1 behind after just a few minutes.

When asked about the decision the German explained, “In the first half the opponent was building up with a three and had five players in the last line, and we had some problems sometimes to get the pressure with the first line against the three building up players – that was the reason why we wanted to attack with three players against them. But after three minutes we conceded on the transition and it was not good enough.

“At the end we tried everything, we moved back into a 4-3-3 and went more offensive. We kept the ball well, had a big chance to come back with Callum and maybe if we’d scored it might have been a more open game. But all in all it was not enough to take something.”