Reason given after Sheffield Wednesday leave Josh Windass out of Norwich City defeat

Sheffield Wednesday had to make do without one of their key players, Josh Windass, as they fell to defeat against Norwich City.

The Owls were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, with Borja Sainz, Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe getting the goals to make sure that Bailey Cadamarteri's second for the club would count for nothing more than a consolation.

Danny Röhl made three changes from the side that was victorious against Stoke City, one of which was the removal of Windass from the squad altogether. It was news that came as a shock to some, even though he did come off towards the end of that win over the Potters at the weekend.

It turns out that Windass picked up what was described as a 'small muscle injury' by his manager, however there does appear to be some hopes that he's able to get back available for the visit of Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

“Hopefully he’s back, but it’s not easy,”Röhl told The Star afterwards. "We have just two days between the games, and he has a small injury - we’ll see day to day whether he’s available or not. It’s a busy time in this league, there’s not much time for recovery, but we’ll handle it. It’s a long way until January with a lot of games, and we’ll look who’s available for Saturday.”