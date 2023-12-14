‘Kill the game’ - Norwich City boss pleased after Sheffield Wednesday victory
Norwich City manager, David Wagner, said that he was pleased that his side were able to ‘kill the game’ against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls fell to a 3-1 defeat the hands of the Canaries on Wednesday night, with two goals in the second half putting the game to bed after what had been an even opening half with chances falling to both sides.
Bailey Cadamarteri’s goal pegged the hosts back after Borja Sainz had given them the lead, but Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe settled things after the break as Wednesday missed the chance to close the gap on those above them in the Championship table.
"I think it was a solid performance," Wagner said afterwards. “I think we started very well, and unfortunately we were only 1-0 up. I think we had opportunities to extend the lead, great opportunities and great situations.
"We weren't ruthless in these moments. Then the equaliser happened, and that can happen in football. I think the team defended well, apart from corners and throw-ins. Maybe we struggled with the set-pieces.
"We know the team will create, and I think we created a lot of opportunities, clear-cut chances. Luckily, we have three goals. This is why I think it was a solid performance and a deserved win… We were able to kill the game off early. If we don't do that, you have to do the hard work. That's what the players have done as well. They kept going and at the end of the day I think it was a solid performance."