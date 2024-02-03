Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A midweek draw against Watford means the Owls sit five points behind the Terriers, who are in the coveted 21st place in the Championship table and represent the hurdle to chase towards in their continuing quest for Championship survival. A win would put them to within striking distance of the safety spots for the first time since the embryonic stages of the season.

Key men Josh Windass and Barry Bannan hobbled out of the Hornets battle, with Röhl unable - or unwilling - to make reassurances that they will be able to take part in the clash in West Yorkshire. The German wouldn't be drawn on whether there were further injuries in the squad. With matches coming thick and fast in the coming weeks, Owls players can expect a shift in approach whereby starting line-ups are picked on the morning of matches as backroom staff carefully monitor the condition of players.

Röhl said: "In the next couple of days we have a big question on some of the players and that means really I have to make a decision on the matchday. We will monitor every day now, especially with so many matchdays and matches every three days. I am positive but at the moment it is hard to say because every 24 hours we have one more day closer to recovery, to treatments and each time I will take decisions only on the matchday."

The match provides a curious quirk in that the two Championship matches played between Wednesday and Huddersfield will feature four different managers. Neil Thompson was Owls caretaker boss in October's goalless draw between the two sides, coming up against Darren Moore. With Moore sacked by the West Yorkshire side this week, Jon Worthington will step into temporary care of Town.

Asked the difficulty of setting a side up for a clash against a side with a caretaker manager, Röhl said: "Of course the preparation is not always easy. When a team changes their manager it means a team sometimes has more energy and this is what we can prepare for. It will be a team hungry for a win, that will try everything and for sure create some moments to get their supporters behind them to create energy in the stadium. We will be prepared for this. We must do our job, to have the intensity from the last game and to do our things well.