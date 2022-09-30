The Owls ran out as 3-1 winners against the Chairboys last Saturday as Darren Moore’s side got back to winning ways, but there were plenty of questions following the game after many thought that Grimmer was shown two yellow cards but stayed on the field.

Now, ahead of the trip to Port Vale, Moore has explained what happened at Hillsborough involving the defender, admitting that Wycombe ‘got away with it’ because of Matthew Donohue’s error.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “What happened was, the referee unfortunately booked the wrong player… Accidentally he booked Alfie Mawson - so it meant he got away with it.

“Obviously the referee can’t change his decision at the time. Once the player has gone in the book, he’s gone in the book. So even though Grimmer did make those two challenges, and probably should have been shown the red card, the referee made a human error.”

Luckily for Wednesday they went on to get a third goal via Callum Paterson to seal the victory, but had Wycombe managed to equalise whilst they had a man on the pitch that probably shouldn’t have been there then there may well have been more noise made about the situation.

The victory saw the Owls get one over on Wycombe after losing once and drawing the other when they met them last season.

