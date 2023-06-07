News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss enjoyed ‘special moment’ for Owls duo – both will return in the Championship

Darren Moore says that seeing Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan lift a trophy together for Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley was a ‘special moment’.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

The Owls duo have made over 700 appearances for the club between them over the years, ‘Palms’ having come through the club’s academy and ‘Baz’ joining early into Dejphon Chansiri’s reign at Hillsborough.

Both were on the brink of the Premier League in 2016 and endured relegation in 2021, and their manager was delighted to see them rewarded for their longevity in the League One play-off final.

“For those two it was a really special moment,” he told The Star. “Because you know the longevity that they’ve had at this football club. Between the both of them they’ve seen some good moments here and some moments that they’d wish to forget… This is a good one.

Owls legend backs reported keeper pursuit after Burnley/Ipswich links

“It means a lot to them. To make over 700 appearances between them is absolutely fantastic, they’ve been stalwarts for the club and to be part of a successful team will mean a lot.

“They’ll echo that to the other players, and I’m so pleased for them that they’ve got to experience this time. Because they know the club inside out, and they know what it means with everybody connected to it.”

Both Palmer and Bannan had been due to see their respective contracts come to an end this season, however it has since been confirmed that they have triggered clauses in their contracts that will see them remain for at least another year so that they can play their part in the Championship and continue their climb up the club’s top appearance-makers list.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate while holding the trophy alongside their teammates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate while holding the trophy alongside their teammates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday celebrate while holding the trophy alongside their teammates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

