Barry Bannan, George Byers and Massimo Luongo have started 12 of the last 13 games together in the middle of the park for the Owls.

The trio have helped Wednesday to seven wins in that time.

Dennis Adeniran and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are both circling as Darren Moore ponders changes to his midfield set-up.

It was feared Adeniran would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury in January, but Moore confirmed he is in contention to face MK Dons this weekend.

The Sheffield Wednesday chief said: “He's a midfield player and that’s a department where we have had Baz, Mass and George in there for some time.

"Although the three of them are doing well you just want that added cover in there.”

Moore rated the chances of Adeniran – a former England youth international – making the squad for Saturday’s trip to Buckinghamshire at 50 per cent.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Sheffield Wednesday last summer following his release from Premier League side Everton.

He began the season ahead of Byers in the pecking order, but the former Swansea man, 25, has enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign and has found the back of the net five times since February.

He was hooked after 62 minutes in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Bolton, however, as Wednesday struggled to find a breakthrough.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is also available for selection, having been on the bench for the last three matches.

Defender Lewis Gibson is another player who could return against MK Dons.