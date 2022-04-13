The fight for the top two and play-offs has got onlookers on the edge of their seats as eight teams remain in the hunt with five matches to go.

League positions at the top of the division have been rotating on a game-by-game basis in recent weeks, but Owls boss Moore said: “I have no idea with the other results.

Sheffield Wednesday Darren Moore says he's not paying attention to other results in the League One promotion race.

"All I think about is us as a team, as a club, in terms of us doing what we are supposed to do, I don’t look elsewhere.”

Wednesday, who are fifth on goal difference, missed the chance to put daylight between themselves and Sunderland and Wycombe below them when they were pegged back late on against Bolton last weekend.

They travel to Buckinghamshire to take on high-flying MK Dons on Saturday.

Two goals in the final 10 minutes, courtesy of Lee Gregory and Josh Windass, helped the Owls come from behind to beat Liam Manning’s side in the reverse fixture at Hillsborough in November.

The Dons, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot, top the League One form table over the last eight matches and are undefeated in their last 15 games.

"It will be another football match again in another arena similar to today,” Moore said after the 1-1 draw against Bolton.

"We have got to be at our level best again and we will prepare, we have got another week to work towards them.”

Wednesday created 22 efforts on goal in Lancashire – though just five of them were on target – in what Moore described as a ‘dominant display’ in his post-match interview.

He added: “If we can get a level of performance like we did today and then some we will be in the race to try and get three points, which keeps us moving up the table.”

The Owls are unbeaten in their last six matches, with three wins and three draws in that time.

While their home form is the best in England’s top four divisions, their away record is modest.