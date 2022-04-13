Darren Moore confirms Sheffield Wednesday pair could return against MK Dons

Midfielder Adeniran was set to miss the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury in January, while a spate of injuries have restricted defender Gibson to just six appearances during his season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

But both players could be involved when the Owls take on second-placed MK Dons on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said of the pair: "They are fifty-fifty.

"The big thing for me is making sure they are back for when we go into those two weeks of the season where we have got five games.

"They have got a good week to work to get some volume into them.”

Five games in the final 15 days of the regular season will decide the Owls’ play-off fate in the League One promotion race.

Lewis Gibson could also return for Sheffield Wednesday against MK Dons.

After MK Dons they host already-relegated Crewe on Tuesday before a tough away trip to Wycombe four days later.

The Chairboys are currently two places below them on goal difference.

A visit to struggling Fleetwood follows that clash ahead of a potential season-defining match against Portsmouth at Hillsborough on the final day.

“I want as many bodies back because each game is different,” added Moore, who has used 33 different players this season.

"I look at the game, see the options and think where we can nullify them (the opposition) with the right personnel and where we can expose them with their weaknesses.

"That’s why I want all of the players back in because nobody is guaranteed a starting place.”

Moore has gradually reintegrated players returning from injury back into his starting XI this term.

Both Adeniran and Gibson would likely be on the bench this weekend, if involved.

The former has not played competitively since January.

Versatile defender Liam Palmer returned to the matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers last week, having missed the previous three games through injury.

The Scotland international has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

Josh Windass could still have a part to play on the pitch for the Owls before the end of the campaign.