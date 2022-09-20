Lacklustre Sheffield Wednesday look set for Papa John's Trophy exit after feeble Burton Albion display

A total of 4,577 supporters turned up at S6 to watch the Papa John’s Trophy Group H game, but within 17 minutes the Owls found themselves 2-0 down thanks to goals from Sam Winnall and Jonny Smith. Both, it will be felt, were avoidable.

Darren Moore’s side didn’t throw in the towel though, and with Mallik Wilks spearheading their resurgence they got back into the game. The former Hull City man got the first goal, and then some great work from Alex Mighten down the left saw the ball end up at Callum Paterson’s feet. He finished with aplomb to make it 2-2.

All that hard work was undone early in the second half though as a clumsy challenge from Dominic Iorfa saw Davis Keillor-Dunn given a penalty, which he dispatched confidently.

Wednesday huffed and puffed, but ultimately didn’t show nearly enough quality to get themselves back into the tie.

Hanging in the balance

Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy ambitions aren’t completely gone, but – in effect – they might as well be. Defeat against Burton leaves them bottom of a group that includes Leicester City’s U21s, and should Bradford City avoid defeat against the young Foxes early next month then it will officially be curtains.

Callum Paterson was back amongst the goals for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion.

The Bantams are expected to pick up the victory against Leicester on October 4th, and an exit from the tournament is probably what the Owls deserve after two very underwhelming performances so far.

Not for the first time this season they were booed off the field, and they can’t have too many complaints.

Off the mark, Wilksy

It wasn’t a bad night for everyone, though. In a very lacklustre first half from the Owls, Wilks looked like the only true bright spark… He took his goal brilliantly to get Wednesday back in the tie, but even before that he’d been their best attacking outlet.

On numerous occasions he powered down the right, or skipped past a man or two as he forced his way into the final third. His goal was a just reward for his efforts, and he’ll certainly be pleased to have got himself off the mark in Wednesday colours.

The second half saw him continue his role as the only consistent attacking threat, and he showed some real flashes of quality down the right-hand side.

No selection headaches though

Wilks, however, was probably the only one to come out of the game with any credit…

Mighten looked bright in the first half and played a big part in the equaliser, but seemed to fade in the second 45 a little, and in terms of the rest of the side there will be no selection headaches when Moore goes about picking his side for the league.