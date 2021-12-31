Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's 'sincere apologies' to Owls fans
Once again they traveled in huge numbers to watch their side, having not been able to for a couple of weeks due to a Covid outbreak at Sheffield Wednesday.
Thousands of Owls fans made the journey to Sunderland, many of them getting there very late due to a serious crash on the A1 on Thursday afternoon.
What they witnessed was a pitiful display from Wednesday, with Darren Moore’s side turning arguably the worst performance of the manager’s time in charge.
The team had actually started quite well but as soon as they went a goal down, incredibly they buckled and the 5-0 defeat could have been a lot worse but for some decent goalkeeping from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and slightly off finishig from the Black Cats’ attackers.
Despite the result, Wednesday fans continued to sing and chant throughout the match but there was no hiding the anger from the stands and on social edia afterwards, following such an abject performance.
Moore made no excuses, admitting that he lambasted the players in the dressing room afterwards and went on to apologise to those supporters who made such an ardous journey to the North East.
"Sincere apologies to the supporters who travelled,” said Moore.
"We didn't perform like we can. They have seen the team perform better than that.
"They have seen the team show resilience but they didn't see that against Sunderland.
"What we need to do is show resilience in the weeks and months to come and make sure we don't show anymore levels of performance like that.”