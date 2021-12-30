Ross Stewart scored a hat-trick and probably should have had five or six himself on a night when the Owls were completely outclassed.
Here's how we rated the Wednesday players...
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6
Beaten five times and yet was probably Wednesday's man of the match. Made a few good saves to keep the score down and save even further embarrassment
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jack Hunt - 3
Had a decent shot on goal with the score at 1-0 but gave away the ball for Sunderland's second and from then on looked unusually uncomfortable. A poor display by his standards
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Liam Palmer - 3
Wasn't at it at all, all night in a defence that was just shocking generally. Simply couldn't get to grips with Sunderland's attack
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Chey Dunkley - 3
Went off early with an injury and was replaced by Brennan. Looked slow in trying to hold the Owls line in defence when he was on.
Photo: Steve Ellis