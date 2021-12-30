Sheffield Wednesday were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: 'Not sure he was actually playing ' ... 'Given the runaround' - Player ratings as Owls are battered

Sheffield Wednesday fans had been waiting quite a while to watch their side again after a prolonged break due to a Covid outbreak – they’ll wish they hadn’t bothered now.

By Joe Crann
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:57 pm

The Owls were abysmal and torn apart by a Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light who barely broke sweat in winning 5-0.

Ross Stewart scored a hat-trick and probably should have had five or six himself on a night when the Owls were completely outclassed.

Here's how we rated the Wednesday players...

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6

Beaten five times and yet was probably Wednesday's man of the match. Made a few good saves to keep the score down and save even further embarrassment

2. Jack Hunt - 3

Had a decent shot on goal with the score at 1-0 but gave away the ball for Sunderland's second and from then on looked unusually uncomfortable. A poor display by his standards

3. Liam Palmer - 3

Wasn't at it at all, all night in a defence that was just shocking generally. Simply couldn't get to grips with Sunderland's attack

4. Chey Dunkley - 3

Went off early with an injury and was replaced by Brennan. Looked slow in trying to hold the Owls line in defence when he was on.

