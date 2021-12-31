Lee Johnson celebrates Sunderland's third goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

Johnson conceded that the Owls were the better of the two wides in the opening stages and that their opening goal came ‘against the run of play’ but from then on it was plain sailing as Ross Stewart bagged a hat-trick and there was one apiece for Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka in a 5-0 victory that took the Black Cats to the top of League One.

The Sunderland boss went on to say that they had targetted Wednesday’s high backline and got their rewards.

“We didn't start well, they were the better side in the first ten minutes and the goal was a bit against the run of play.

“But we recognised their high line and that was the key when you've got Ross Stewart and Leon Dajaku running off the back of people.

“The pleasing thing was we learned our lessons from the last game.

“I'm always looking at that when we get these little tests.

“We had to earn the right, have a really powerful position of strength to then go and create.

“I felt we could have been better even when we were 3-0 up.

“We tweaked a couple of things from that Rotherham game and of course the Sheffield Wednesday game, I won't go too tactical but I was very pleased with what the players were able to implement after what was a lot of studying,” he added.

“We felt we needed a plus one that we didn't quite have [in the reverse fixture].

"They're simple tweaks, and the lads will have to cope again when we play Wycombe next.