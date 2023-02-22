And the fact is, such is the pressure of modern football, few coaches get the opportunity of making a decent fist of things at a new club without immediate, unbridled success.
An achievement it has been for involved, then, that the Darren Moore revolution is fast approaching a two-year milestone with Sheffield Wednesday; a club that previous managers had described as having a major culture issue, at which his full-time predecessor lasted 45 days and that by his own admission was ‘broken’.
The departure of Gareth Ainsworth from his decade-long stint with Wycombe Wanderers this week pushed Moore’s name one place higher on the list of longest-serving managers in the 92 English league clubs to 22nd. Ainsworth has re-started his managerial stopwatch at QPR.
In what is a relatively unusually steady division in terms of longevity of managers, Moore is only eighth on the list of longest-serving League One bosses, with Accrington Stanley’s John Coleman leading the way by a distance at nearly eight-and-a-half years.
All this comes a week or so away from Moore’s two-year anniversary date since being announced as Wednesday manager on March 1 2021.
MORE: Suspension terms of Sheffield Wednesday first team trainer made clear – another youngster spotted in training
With Wednesday arrowing-in on a League One title charge, the manager has been the subject of outside interest from the Championship and was most recently linked with a switch to his old club West Brom.
“I don't know anything of that,” he said. “I'm committed to Wednesday and you know I've got a big job here to do. I'm committed to working hard at it and making us better.
“I'm happy where I am and long may it continue.”