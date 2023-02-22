It’s a cruel world, football management.

And the fact is, such is the pressure of modern football, few coaches get the opportunity of making a decent fist of things at a new club without immediate, unbridled success.

An achievement it has been for involved, then, that the Darren Moore revolution is fast approaching a two-year milestone with Sheffield Wednesday; a club that previous managers had described as having a major culture issue, at which his full-time predecessor lasted 45 days and that by his own admission was ‘broken’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Darren Moore has gone one step up the stat ladder since the departure of ex-Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth to QPR. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The departure of Gareth Ainsworth from his decade-long stint with Wycombe Wanderers this week pushed Moore’s name one place higher on the list of longest-serving managers in the 92 English league clubs to 22nd. Ainsworth has re-started his managerial stopwatch at QPR.

In what is a relatively unusually steady division in terms of longevity of managers, Moore is only eighth on the list of longest-serving League One bosses, with Accrington Stanley’s John Coleman leading the way by a distance at nearly eight-and-a-half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All this comes a week or so away from Moore’s two-year anniversary date since being announced as Wednesday manager on March 1 2021.

With Wednesday arrowing-in on a League One title charge, the manager has been the subject of outside interest from the Championship and was most recently linked with a switch to his old club West Brom.

“I don't know anything of that,” he said. “I'm committed to Wednesday and you know I've got a big job here to do. I'm committed to working hard at it and making us better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad