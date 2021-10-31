Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore responds to fans’ frustrations over form

A second late equaliser in as many matches prevented the Owls from securing a much-needed win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday and burying their unwanted record of having not come from behind to win away from home in five years.

Set pieces continue to be a problem for Moore’s side, who conceded from a throw-in followed by a corner kick in injury time.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says he understands fans’ frustrations with the Owls’ current form.

They have now given away goals from set plays in each of their last three games and a fourth consecutive draw has widened the gap to the play-offs to five points.

"Yes it is frustrating,” Moore admitted after the game.

"I can understand the disappointment but we have to move on. We have got to turn it around and go again on Tuesday because we have got another game.

"I think the frustration is that the goals going in against us are possibly avoidable goals. It’s just been lapses of concentration and it’s things we need to continue to work on.”

Had Sheffield Wednesday held on to the 10 points lost from winning positions this season, they would currently be second.

Almost half of the goals they have conceded – 47 per cent – have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches.

The Owls return to action against fifth-placed Sunderland at Hillsborough on Tuesday.

A defiant Moore added: “We have got to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing and get those wins on the board.