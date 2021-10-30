An injury-time equaliser from defender Matty Blair – the son of former Owl Andy – ensured both sides walked away with a share of the spoils at the Jonny-Rocks stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Former Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell had given the Robins a 1-0 lead at the interval before Chey Dunkley’s header and a Blair own goal put Wednesday in the ascendancy until they were pegged back.

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff felt his side were good value for a point against ‘a big team in the league’ in Sheffield Wednesday.

"The positive is that we took a point against a big team in the league,” said Duff, who was shown a yellow for remonstrating with the match officials just prior to the Owls’ second goal.

"I don't think the referee helped us today.

"We haven't had a bit of luck with the own goal and the one-on-one proved to be a big chance at 1-0. At 2-0 I don't think they come back.

“I'm not sure how many chances Scott's (Flinders, goalkeeper) had to save.”

Both of Sheffield Wednesday’s goals came from set pieces delivered by captain Barry Bannan. The first resulted from a corner, while the second started with a free-kick floated into the box.

"We actually dealt with the set plays well,” said Duff, whose side also scored twice from set pieces.

"To concede the two goals we did is disappointing.