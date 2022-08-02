The Thai businessman watched on from the director’s box during Wednesday’s opening day draw with Portsmouth with advisor Amadeu Paixao.

And speaking after the match, Moore said he had yet to speak to the Owls owner, who had flown to the UK just the night before.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Plans for a meeting were pencilled in for early this week and among the topics likely to be up for discussion will have been what to do with the remainder of the transfer window, which closes on September 1.

Wednesday are known to be on the lookout for fresh attacking blood and will continue in their pursuit of Mallik Wilks among other potential targets.

And Moore has been clear throughout the last few weeks that while the club are likely to add a player or two to their current squad, there is no mad panic and that he would be satisfied with the current make-up even if they were unable to find the right addition.

The Owls were criticised for the quality of their defending in Saturday’s 3-3 draw, a result that saw them twice pegged back from leads and seemingly struggle to cope with balls into the box as was a failing in the last campaign.

Asked whether the club were looking to add a new face or two to an already refreshed defensive line-up, Moore was non-committal and reinforced the idea that the club’s activity will be led by which players become available.

“We weren’t looking to,” Moore said. “Nothing has changed on that really, but as I’ve said, all positions we are open to adding to depending on who is out there at the time. We’ll have to wait and see.

“There is nothing there at the moment,” he said on whether the club could add to their squad before their trip to MK Dons next weeknd. “We will wait and see.

“I will have a catch up with the chairman in the early part of the week.