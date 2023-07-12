News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

‘I killed them’ – Xisco’s Sheffield Wednesday comments could explain Chesterfield start

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that he ‘killed’ his players in training ahead of their game against Chesterfield.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls players had a double training session on Monday before training once again on Tuesday morning before their trip to the Technique Stadium, and they struggled to get going in the opening 45 before going into the break 1-0 down.

Wednesday did get on top of things in the second half, with a Lee Gregory brace eventually gave them the victory, and their boss said that he was impressed with how they performed given what he put them through prior to the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“For me it was a very good performance,” he said afterwards. “Because yesterday I killed them in training, I really pushed them. And also this morning we had training too - so I know when they arrived at the game today they are a little bit tired and felt a bit heavy.

“But we are in this moment, and I think this is the time to try and push them to be in a better condition physically… I think our team has started to think about what we want, but it’s still only a few days. We are aggressive, we’ve stopped situations with fouls, we’ve had counter press, and they’re some of the things that we need in defence.”

Wednesday leave for Spain on Saturday to embark on a warm weather camp under their new manager, and the hope is that they’ll have at least a couple of new faces through the door before they do.