Quartet all find new clubs following Sheffield Wednesday exit

Four young players who left Sheffield Wednesday over the summer have sorted out contracts for the campaign ahead.

The Owls announced their academy retained list in early May as to give the departing youngsters a chance to finalise their next move before they became out of contract, and as July comes to an end four of them have found new homes for 2023/24.

Josh Ashman and Jake Bradford are the latest two to secure deals, joining Guiseley AFC and Retford United respectively, with the former having been announced this week following a successful trial spell at the club. He’s now eager to kick on.

Speaking to Guiseley’s official website, Ashman said, “I had tried a few clubs in pre-season as I searched for the right environment for me. I believe that I have found that environment at Guiseley.

“I immediately liked the feel of the place and the welcome that I got. It has a very good pitch and it felt a very good environment to be in. I liked their style of play and it seemed the best option for me… I haven’t played in non-league football before so it will all be new to me but I am really looking forward to it. There will be lots of new places to visit and I am looking forward to testing myself.”