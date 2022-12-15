Sheffield Wednesday boss addresses goal issue – but Owls hit huge EFL milestone

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled for goals of late, and Darren Moore says that it feels like they’ve ‘flipped the scale’.

The Owls have only scored more than one goal in a League One game on one occasion since mid-October, and despite putting together a nine-game unbeaten run they have only managed to score more than once in three of them.

Moore doesn’t seem overly concerned by it, though he does admit that he’d prefer them to have not lost their ‘cutting edge’ up front – he wants to find a balance between being strong defensively but also ruthless at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s like we’ve flipped the scale,” he told The Star. “We’ve shown a good resilience in terms of keeping the ball out of our net and being really dogged in our approach, but somehow we’ve gone away from the real cutting edge that we’ve shown at the top end of the pitch.

“It’s something that we’re looking at, it’s about getting the balance in both areas, and we really feel that we’ve got the players in the squad that will score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll analyse it, look at it again, and it’s something we want to get better at. If we are to continue our promotion push this season then we’ve got to get it right at both ends - so that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Wednesday haven’t had a goal-shy year, though, even if they’ve been harder to come by recently. Callum Paterson’s late equaliser against Exeter City was their 100th of 2022 – making them the first English Football League side to hit that triple-figure milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad